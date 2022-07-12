Truist Financial Corp Reduces Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Truist Financial Corp lessened its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 47.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,399 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 62,610 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $9,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 5,153 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 4,274 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 6,766 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,492 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000.

NYSE:A opened at $123.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $121.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.78 billion, a PE ratio of 29.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.04. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.52 and a fifty-two week high of $179.57.

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The medical research company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 27.42%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 20.24%.

In related news, VP Jacob Thaysen sold 5,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total value of $749,160.97. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 88,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,307,755.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.62, for a total transaction of $118,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,114,520.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial cut shares of Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Citigroup cut shares of Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $175.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $195.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Agilent Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.73.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

