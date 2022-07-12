Truist Financial Corp Reduces Stock Position in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Truist Financial Corp lowered its position in shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 239,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,578 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.23% of Highwoods Properties worth $10,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,562,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $248,020,000 after purchasing an additional 362,925 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 7,261.0% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,067,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039,041 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,526,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,068,000 after purchasing an additional 23,456 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,171,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,241,000 after purchasing an additional 44,733 shares during the period. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 837,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,287,000 after purchasing an additional 19,188 shares during the period. 98.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE HIW opened at $33.18 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.10. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.85 and a 52-week high of $48.82.

Highwoods Properties ( NYSE:HIW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 37.75% and a return on equity of 11.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 20th. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is presently 70.67%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HIW. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties from $46.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Highwoods Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.29.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

