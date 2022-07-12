Truist Financial Corp Sells 1,126 Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Truist Financial Corp reduced its stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,126 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.07% of IDEX worth $10,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in IDEX in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in IDEX in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in IDEX in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in IDEX in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in IDEX in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IEX opened at $186.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The company has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.90, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.02. IDEX Co. has a 1 year low of $172.18 and a 1 year high of $240.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.46.

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $751.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $721.21 million. IDEX had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 18.61%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that IDEX Co. will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. IDEX’s payout ratio is currently 38.52%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on IDEX from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on IDEX from $244.00 to $231.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Mizuho cut their price objective on IDEX from $233.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on IDEX from $232.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IDEX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $226.30.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

