Truist Financial Corp Sells 2,688 Shares of TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN)

Truist Financial Corp lowered its holdings in shares of TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 391,173 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,688 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.54% of TowneBank worth $11,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TOWN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,584 shares of the bank’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,572 shares of the bank’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 185,963 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,875,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in TowneBank by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,429 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in TowneBank by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 31,235 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of TOWN opened at $27.48 on Tuesday. TowneBank has a 1-year low of $26.64 and a 1-year high of $34.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.23 and a 200 day moving average of $29.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

TowneBank ( NASDAQ:TOWN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $165.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.22 million. TowneBank had a net margin of 27.38% and a return on equity of 10.15%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TowneBank will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is an increase from TowneBank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.85%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TowneBank in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, commercial enterprises, and professionals. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

