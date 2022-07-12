Truist Financial Corp Sells 3,546 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Truist Financial Corp reduced its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,546 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $11,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in Public Storage during the first quarter worth $199,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Public Storage by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 184,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,243,000 after buying an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Public Storage by 18.2% in the first quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its position in Public Storage by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its position in Public Storage by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 15,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Storage alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on PSA shares. Evercore ISI set a $348.00 price objective on Public Storage in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Public Storage from $465.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $410.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Public Storage from $398.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Public Storage from $375.00 to $365.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Public Storage currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $371.82.

NYSE:PSA opened at $313.80 on Tuesday. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $292.32 and a fifty-two week high of $421.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.06 billion, a PE ratio of 30.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $318.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $353.17.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.59 by ($0.96). Public Storage had a net margin of 54.79% and a return on equity of 38.01%. The business had revenue of $749.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $985.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Public Storage will post 15.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.75%.

About Public Storage (Get Rating)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.