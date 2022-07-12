Truist Financial Corp Sells 3,920 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Truist Financial Corp lowered its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 383,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,920 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.07% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $10,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Concorde Financial Corp bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $68,000.

Shares of DFAC opened at $23.65 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.31. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12 month low of $22.55 and a 12 month high of $29.33.

