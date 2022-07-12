Truist Financial Corp Sells 4,849 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Truist Financial Corp cut its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 307,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,849 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $11,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter valued at about $580,040,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 335.4% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,163,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $171,469,000 after purchasing an additional 3,207,671 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,015,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,466,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,295,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,489,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $802,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393,739 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Shares of NYSE WY opened at $34.68 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.72. The company has a market cap of $25.82 billion, a PE ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Weyerhaeuser has a twelve month low of $32.50 and a twelve month high of $43.04.

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.24. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 27.03% and a net margin of 24.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 20.06%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.20.

In other news, Director Albert Monaco bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.43 per share, with a total value of $115,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,047,063.78. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Weyerhaeuser (Get Rating)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.