Truist Financial Corp Trims Stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW)

Truist Financial Corp reduced its position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW – Get Rating) by 24.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 125,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 40,946 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.79% of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF worth $11,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKW. Fermata Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 47.9% in the first quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 46,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,217,000 after acquiring an additional 15,096 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 92.3% in the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 8,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 3,857 shares during the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 8,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 63,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 8.9% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF stock opened at $78.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.14. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a twelve month low of $75.33 and a twelve month high of $98.75.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.274 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. This is an increase from Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st.

About Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (Get Rating)

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

