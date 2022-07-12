Truist Financial Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Truist Financial Corp lowered its holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 245,343 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 10,422 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $10,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BSX. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 14,574 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 4,313 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,835,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,030,230 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $128,743,000 after buying an additional 65,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 585,102 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $24,855,000 after buying an additional 26,205 shares during the last quarter. 90.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BSX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. BTIG Research cut their price target on Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.42.

Shares of BSX stock opened at $37.51 on Tuesday. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1 year low of $34.98 and a 1 year high of $47.49. The stock has a market cap of $53.62 billion, a PE ratio of 70.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.75 and its 200-day moving average is $41.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 6.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 10,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $499,999.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,458,225.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.43, for a total value of $295,725.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,516,769.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 33,489 shares of company stock valued at $1,414,250. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

