Truist Financial (TFC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 19th. Analysts expect Truist Financial to post earnings of $1.19 per share for the quarter.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.11. Truist Financial had a net margin of 27.89% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The company had revenue of $5.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. Truist Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Truist Financial to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

TFC opened at $47.40 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Truist Financial has a 52-week low of $44.75 and a 52-week high of $68.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.30. The company has a market cap of $63.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $75.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $57.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $56.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.04.

In other Truist Financial news, Director Steven C. Voorhees bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.82 per share, with a total value of $996,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 60,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,032,692.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TFC. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 78.0% in the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,694 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 4,248 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,992 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 5,495 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,987 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Finally, Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,850 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. 72.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

