Tufton Capital Management Decreases Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Tufton Capital Management trimmed its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 123,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,690 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 2.7% of Tufton Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $16,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Profit Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 6,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 266,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,272,000 after buying an additional 8,726 shares during the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 19,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,071,000 after buying an additional 2,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 715,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,283,000 after buying an additional 6,247 shares during the last quarter. 70.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $160.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $156.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $167.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.72.

JPM stock opened at $112.86 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.50. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $109.30 and a fifty-two week high of $172.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $331.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.15.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.53 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 33.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.67%.

In other news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total value of $2,732,400.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 178,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,223,583.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total value of $589,054.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,405,125.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile (Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.