Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Insider Nick V. Caldwell Sells 10,921 Shares of Stock

Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) insider Nick V. Caldwell sold 10,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total transaction of $419,147.98. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 374,468 shares in the company, valued at $14,372,081.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

TWTR stock opened at $32.65 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.71. The company has a market capitalization of $24.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.96 and a beta of 0.59. Twitter, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.30 and a 52-week high of $73.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 6.58 and a current ratio of 6.58.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.96. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Twitter had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 3.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on TWTR shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Twitter from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Twitter from $54.20 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Argus lowered shares of Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Twitter in a research report on Friday, April 15th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Twitter in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Twitter currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.30.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in Twitter by 2.1% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 11,559 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in Twitter by 5.2% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 4,998 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Twitter by 47.1% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 803 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Twitter by 2.4% during the first quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,150 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its position in Twitter by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 94,199 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,071,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. 91.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company's primary product is Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products that enable advertisers to promote brands, products, and services, as well as enable advertisers to target an audience based on various factors, including who an account follows and actions taken on its platform, such as Tweets created and engagement with Tweets.

