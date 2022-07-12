Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Price Target Lowered to $33.00 at Robert W. Baird

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Robert W. Baird from $45.00 to $33.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the social networking company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Twitter from $51.50 to $54.20 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. MKM Partners lowered shares of Twitter from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Twitter from $54.00 to $43.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Twitter from $48.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Twitter from $35.00 to $54.20 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.30.

Get Twitter alerts:

NYSE TWTR opened at $32.65 on Monday. Twitter has a 1 year low of $31.30 and a 1 year high of $73.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.71. The company has a current ratio of 6.58, a quick ratio of 6.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $24.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.96 and a beta of 0.59.

Twitter ( NYSE:TWTR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.96. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Twitter had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 3.77%. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Twitter will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Twitter news, major shareholder H R. H. Prince Alwaleed Bin Saud bought 490,000 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $40.73 per share, with a total value of $19,957,700.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 30,590,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,245,933,876.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 17,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $893,597.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 173,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,772,910.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 564,152 shares of company stock valued at $21,573,524 in the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Twitter by 8.6% during the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 127,292 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,925,000 after purchasing an additional 10,099 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 2,650.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,404,196 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $190,349,000 after purchasing an additional 4,244,096 shares in the last quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Twitter during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Contour Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Twitter by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 1,946,058 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $84,109,000 after buying an additional 204,563 shares during the period. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Twitter by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,787 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 4,652 shares in the last quarter. 91.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Twitter Company Profile (Get Rating)

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company's primary product is Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products that enable advertisers to promote brands, products, and services, as well as enable advertisers to target an audience based on various factors, including who an account follows and actions taken on its platform, such as Tweets created and engagement with Tweets.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.