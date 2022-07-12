UBS Group Analysts Give Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (FRA:MUV2) a €255.00 Price Target

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (FRA:MUV2 – Get Rating) has been given a €255.00 ($255.00) price target by stock analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.44% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on MUV2. Berenberg Bank set a €324.00 ($324.00) price target on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a €238.00 ($238.00) target price on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €330.00 ($330.00) target price on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €245.00 ($245.00) target price on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €305.00 ($305.00) target price on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th.

Shares of MUV2 opened at €220.90 ($220.90) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €223.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is €242.29. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München has a twelve month low of €166.59 ($166.59) and a twelve month high of €198.95 ($198.95).

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München engages in the insurance and reinsurance businesses worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Life and Health Reinsurance; Property-Casualty Reinsurance; ERGO Life and Health Germany; ERGO Property-Casualty Germany; and ERGO International.

