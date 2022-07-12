UMB Bank N A MO Decreases Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

UMB Bank N A MO reduced its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 353,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,327 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 0.8% of UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $62,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 200,021,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,217,654,000 after purchasing an additional 4,982,885 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 144,677,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,750,004,000 after acquiring an additional 2,492,359 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,405,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,576,867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084,834 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,172,929,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 17,420,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,980,062,000 after purchasing an additional 948,306 shares during the period. 68.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $178.35 on Tuesday. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $155.72 and a one year high of $186.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $176.89 and a 200-day moving average of $174.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $469.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.63.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $23.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 36.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 60.92%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $183.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.67.

In other news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,523,160.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,785,140. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $6,920,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,336,803. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,161 shares of company stock valued at $13,895,302 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Profile (Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.