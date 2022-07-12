Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio decreased its position in shares of Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,430 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,748 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Umpqua were worth $1,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UMPQ. Clean Yield Group lifted its stake in Umpqua by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 157,139 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,023,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 19,724 shares of the bank’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 23,765 shares of the bank’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,611 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,501 shares of the bank’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. 87.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Umpqua news, insider Torran B. Nixon sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.67, for a total value of $88,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 216,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,817,303.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Luis Machuca bought 7,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.29 per share, for a total transaction of $131,404.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 70,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,222,714.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

UMPQ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Umpqua from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Umpqua in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Umpqua from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.88.

Shares of UMPQ stock opened at $17.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a one year low of $15.77 and a one year high of $22.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.00.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. Umpqua had a net margin of 31.34% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The business had revenue of $308.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. Umpqua’s payout ratio is 45.41%.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. It operates in two segments: Core Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

