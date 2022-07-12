United Community Banks (UCBI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, July 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.69 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $202.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.89 million. United Community Banks had a net margin of 32.10% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect United Community Banks to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of UCBI stock opened at $30.80 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.74. United Community Banks has a 1 year low of $27.62 and a 1 year high of $39.32.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. United Community Banks’s payout ratio is presently 32.56%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Truist Financial cut their target price on United Community Banks from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Raymond James cut United Community Banks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on United Community Banks to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 90,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,234,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in United Community Banks by 3.2% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 36,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in United Community Banks by 18.0% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in United Community Banks by 6.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 45,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.51% of the company’s stock.

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

