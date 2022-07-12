United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

UG opened at $13.81 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.49 and its 200 day moving average is $18.91. United-Guardian has a fifty-two week low of $13.44 and a fifty-two week high of $26.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.39 million, a P/E ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 0.27.

Get United-Guardian alerts:

United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. United-Guardian had a net margin of 30.50% and a return on equity of 40.90%. The company had revenue of $3.89 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UG. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in United-Guardian in the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of United-Guardian by 1.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 107,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of United-Guardian by 7.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of United-Guardian by 66.6% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 93,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,123,000 after purchasing an additional 37,300 shares in the last quarter.

United-Guardian Company Profile (Get Rating)

United-Guardian, Inc manufactures and markets cosmetic ingredients, pharmaceuticals, medical lubricants, and proprietary specialty industrial products in the United States and internationally. The company offers cosmetic ingredients, including LUBRAJEL line of water-based moisturizing and lubricating gel formulations; LUBRAJEL NATURAL consisting of natural ingredients for cosmetic use; LUBRAJEL MARINE; LUBRASIL II SB, a special formulation of LUBRAJEL in which silicone oil is incorporated into a LUBRAJEL base; LUBRAJEL II XD; B-122, a powdered lubricant that is used in the manufacture of pressed powders, eyeliners, rouges, and industrial products; KLENSOFT, a surfactant, which is used in shampoos, shower gels, makeup removers, and other cosmetic formulations; and ORCHID COMPLEX, an oil-soluble base for skin creams, lotions, cleansers, and other cosmetics.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for United-Guardian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United-Guardian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.