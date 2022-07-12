United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company.

Separately, StockNews.com raised United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

Get United Microelectronics alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bellevue Group AG purchased a new position in United Microelectronics during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in United Microelectronics during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in United Microelectronics by 100.4% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in United Microelectronics during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in United Microelectronics during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. 4.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UMC stock opened at $6.51 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.04. United Microelectronics has a 1-year low of $6.24 and a 1-year high of $12.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.17 billion, a PE ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.41.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. United Microelectronics had a return on equity of 24.35% and a net margin of 28.39%. Equities research analysts expect that United Microelectronics will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.2866 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 7.1%. This is a positive change from United Microelectronics’s previous annual dividend of $0.29. United Microelectronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.92%.

United Microelectronics Company Profile (Get Rating)

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. It serves fabless design companies and integrated device manufacturers.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for United Microelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Microelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.