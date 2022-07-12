Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) Receives $38.33 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.33.

VVV has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Valvoline in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Valvoline during the third quarter worth $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in Valvoline during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Valvoline during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Valvoline during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in Valvoline during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

VVV stock opened at $29.45 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.79. The stock has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 1.33. Valvoline has a 1 year low of $26.69 and a 1 year high of $37.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.24, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. Valvoline had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 278.10%. The firm had revenue of $886.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $887.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Valvoline will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Valvoline’s payout ratio is presently 21.01%.

Valvoline Company Profile

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through two segments, Retail Services and Global Products. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

