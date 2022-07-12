VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp decreased its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 149,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,280 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.16% of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF worth $11,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,912,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,975,000 after purchasing an additional 135,178 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,559,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,774,000 after acquiring an additional 486,438 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,249,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,245,000 after acquiring an additional 213,677 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,786,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,958,000 after acquiring an additional 36,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,632,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,267,000 after acquiring an additional 105,748 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA MOAT opened at $64.97 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.05. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 1 year low of $60.93 and a 1 year high of $78.43.

