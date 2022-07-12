Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) Shares Acquired by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Get Rating) by 137.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 268 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $52,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,230,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,725,000 after purchasing an additional 44,040 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 429,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,159,000 after acquiring an additional 41,131 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,417,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 244,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,696,000 after acquiring an additional 4,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 231,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,979,000 after acquiring an additional 17,579 shares during the last quarter.

VIS opened at $163.85 on Tuesday. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a one year low of $157.99 and a one year high of $208.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $170.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $184.28.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

