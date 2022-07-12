Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) by 35.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,459 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.09% of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF worth $11,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cassaday & Co Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $544,719,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,981,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,572,000 after acquiring an additional 29,114 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,082,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,158,000 after acquiring an additional 38,455 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 831,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,894,000 after acquiring an additional 83,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 696,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,540,000 after acquiring an additional 4,065 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MGK opened at $188.12 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $190.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $216.58. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $174.24 and a 12-month high of $266.44.

