Varta (ETR:VAR1) Trading 0.6% Higher

Shares of Varta AG (ETR:VAR1 – Get Rating) traded up 0.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as €83.72 ($83.72) and last traded at €83.10 ($83.10). 63,027 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at €82.58 ($82.58).

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VAR1. Stifel Nicolaus set a €74.00 ($74.00) price target on shares of Varta in a report on Thursday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €95.00 ($95.00) price target on shares of Varta in a report on Friday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €102.00 ($102.00) price target on shares of Varta in a report on Monday, June 20th. Warburg Research set a €95.00 ($95.00) price target on shares of Varta in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €95.00 ($95.00) price target on shares of Varta in a report on Thursday, May 19th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is €82.00 and its 200 day moving average price is €90.66. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.29, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Varta AG, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, produces, and sells microbatteries, household batteries, and energy storage solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Lithium-Ion Solutions & Microbatteries and Household Batteries. The Lithium-Ion Solutions & Microbatteries segment offers zinc-air batteries primarily for use in hearing aid devices; lithium-ion battery solutions for wireless headphones; wearables, which include medical devices to measure hypertension, blood sugar, and other bodily functions, as well as the power supply for COVID19 antibody tests; and rechargeable battery solutions for industrial and original equipment manufacturers for use in various applications, such as servers, car keys, alarm systems, or smart meters.

