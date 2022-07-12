Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Separately, Barclays dropped their price objective on Vector Group from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th.

Shares of VGR stock opened at $10.23 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.63. Vector Group has a 1-year low of $10.01 and a 1-year high of $17.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.03.

Vector Group ( NYSE:VGR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.08). Vector Group had a negative return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 10.96%. The business had revenue of $312.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.70 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vector Group will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vector Group news, Director Ronald J. Bernstein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total transaction of $115,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 62,630 shares in the company, valued at $723,376.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Antonetti Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vector Group by 54.5% in the first quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 2,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new stake in shares of Vector Group in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Vector Group by 152.2% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,894 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Vector Group in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA purchased a new stake in shares of Vector Group in the fourth quarter valued at $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.76% of the company’s stock.

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes in 100 combinations under the EAGLE 20's, Pyramid, Montego, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

