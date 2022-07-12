Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on VRSK. Barclays cut their target price on Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $226.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Verisk Analytics from $227.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Verisk Analytics from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Verisk Analytics from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.80.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

VRSK stock opened at $177.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $173.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.36. Verisk Analytics has a 1 year low of $156.05 and a 1 year high of $231.57.

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.05). Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 32.10% and a net margin of 32.92%. The business had revenue of $775.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.79 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. Verisk Analytics’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Verisk Analytics will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.64, for a total transaction of $98,358.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,073,104.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 167,187 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.54, for a total value of $29,013,631.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 712,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,604,906.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 182,028 shares of company stock valued at $31,572,586 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 36.6% in the second quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 18.3% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,643,000 after purchasing an additional 4,155 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 7.8% in the second quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the second quarter valued at $299,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 776.0% in the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 109,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,014,000 after purchasing an additional 97,309 shares during the period. 91.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Verisk Analytics (Get Rating)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.