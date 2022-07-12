Versus Systems (NASDAQ:VS) versus TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF) Critical Review

Versus Systems (NASDAQ:VS – Get Rating) and TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Versus Systems and TeraWulf, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Versus Systems 0 0 1 0 3.00 TeraWulf 0 0 1 0 3.00

Versus Systems presently has a consensus price target of $2.50, suggesting a potential upside of 431.91%. TeraWulf has a consensus price target of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 231.13%. Given Versus Systems’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Versus Systems is more favorable than TeraWulf.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Versus Systems and TeraWulf’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Versus Systems $770,000.00 7.48 -$17.85 million ($0.70) -0.67 TeraWulf $13.43 million 11.76 -$23.02 million ($0.22) -6.86

Versus Systems has higher earnings, but lower revenue than TeraWulf. TeraWulf is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Versus Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

18.3% of Versus Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.8% of TeraWulf shares are held by institutional investors. 14.7% of TeraWulf shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Versus Systems has a beta of 1.92, indicating that its share price is 92% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TeraWulf has a beta of 1.54, indicating that its share price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Versus Systems and TeraWulf’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Versus Systems -1,009.81% -67.10% -51.98% TeraWulf N/A -18.61% -8.46%

Summary

TeraWulf beats Versus Systems on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Versus Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Versus Systems Inc. develops and operates a business-to-business software platform in the United States and Canada. The company operates eXtreme Engagement Online, a platform that allows live event producers, professional sports franchises, video game publishers and developers, live event producers, and professional sports franchises, as well as other interactive media content creators, to offer in-game prizing and rewards based on the completion of in-content challenges alongside other user engagement tools. It primarily sells its access to platform and service offerings through its direct sales organization. Versus Systems Inc. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

TeraWulf Company Profile (Get Rating)

TeraWulf Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. It develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facility sites. The company operates two bitcoin mining facility sites located in New York and Pennsylvania. TeraWulf Inc. is based in Easton, Maryland.

