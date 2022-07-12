Vertical Aerospace (NYSE:EVTL) & Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) Head-To-Head Analysis

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR – Get Rating) and Vertical Aerospace (NYSE:EVTL – Get Rating) are both small-cap aerospace companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Archer Aviation and Vertical Aerospace’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Archer Aviation N/A N/A -$347.80 million N/A N/A Vertical Aerospace $180,000.00 3,532.06 -$337.21 million N/A N/A

Vertical Aerospace has higher revenue and earnings than Archer Aviation.

Risk and Volatility

Archer Aviation has a beta of 1.3, indicating that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vertical Aerospace has a beta of 0.25, indicating that its stock price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Archer Aviation and Vertical Aerospace, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Archer Aviation 0 1 3 0 2.75 Vertical Aerospace 1 1 0 0 1.50

Archer Aviation currently has a consensus price target of $9.70, indicating a potential upside of 222.26%. Vertical Aerospace has a consensus price target of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 163.16%. Given Archer Aviation’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Archer Aviation is more favorable than Vertical Aerospace.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

37.1% of Archer Aviation shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.6% of Vertical Aerospace shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Archer Aviation and Vertical Aerospace’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Archer Aviation N/A -79.37% -57.53% Vertical Aerospace N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Vertical Aerospace beats Archer Aviation on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Archer Aviation (Get Rating)

Archer Aviation Inc., an urban air mobility company, engages in designs, develops, manufactures, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts to carry passengers. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc. Archer Aviation Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

About Vertical Aerospace (Get Rating)

Vertical Aerospace Ltd. engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling electric aircraft. It offers VX4, an electric vertical take-off and landing vehicle. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

