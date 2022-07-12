Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP) Receives $16.29 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.29.

DSP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group raised Viant Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Viant Technology from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on Viant Technology from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Viant Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,737,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Viant Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,162,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Viant Technology by 110.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 222,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 116,792 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Viant Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $376,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Viant Technology by 72.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 122,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 51,594 shares during the last quarter. 14.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DSP stock opened at $5.03 on Friday. Viant Technology has a twelve month low of $4.59 and a twelve month high of $23.16. The company has a quick ratio of 4.41, a current ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $305.94 million, a P/E ratio of -7.86 and a beta of -0.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.84.

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.01). Viant Technology had a negative net margin of 3.46% and a negative return on equity of 14.04%. The company had revenue of $27.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Viant Technology will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising software company. It provides Adelphic, an enterprise software platform that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels, including desktop, mobile, connected and linear TV, in-game, streaming audio, and digital billboards.

