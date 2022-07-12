Village Super Market (NASDAQ:VLGEA) & Woolworths Group (OTCMKTS:WOLWF) Head-To-Head Review

Village Super Market (NASDAQ:VLGEA – Get Rating) and Woolworths Group (OTCMKTS:WOLWF – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Village Super Market and Woolworths Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Village Super Market 1.15% 8.95% 3.50% Woolworths Group N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Village Super Market and Woolworths Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Village Super Market 0 0 0 0 N/A Woolworths Group 0 3 0 1 2.50

Woolworths Group has a consensus target price of $37.00, indicating a potential upside of ∞. Given Woolworths Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Woolworths Group is more favorable than Village Super Market.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

41.2% of Village Super Market shares are owned by institutional investors. 31.2% of Village Super Market shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Village Super Market and Woolworths Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Village Super Market $2.03 billion 0.16 $19.99 million $1.62 14.02 Woolworths Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Village Super Market has higher revenue and earnings than Woolworths Group.

Summary

Village Super Market beats Woolworths Group on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Village Super Market Company Profile (Get Rating)

Village Super Market, Inc. operates a chain of supermarkets in the United States. Its stores feature specialty departments, such as an on-site bakery, an expanded delicatessen; and various natural and organic foods, ethnic and international foods, prepared foods, and pharmacies. The company operates a chain of twenty-nine ShopRite supermarkets, five Fairway Markets, and three Gourmet Garage specialty markets located in New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Maryland. Village Super Market, Inc. was founded in 1937 and is based in Springfield, New Jersey.

Woolworths Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Woolworths Group Limited operates retail stores. It operates through Australian Food, New Zealand Food, BIG W, and Other segments. The Australian Food segment procures and resells food and related products, and provides services to customers in Australia. It operates 1,076 Woolworths supermarkets and Metro Food stores. The New Zealand Food segment is involved in the procurement and resale of food and drinks, and provides services to customers in New Zealand. This segment operates 184 countdown supermarkets, as well as engages in the wholesale operations. The BIG W segment procures and resells discount general merchandise products to customers in Australia. This segment operates 176 BIG W stores. The company was formerly known as Woolworths Limited and changed its name to Woolworths Group Limited in December 2017. Woolworths Group Limited was incorporated in 1924 and is based in Bella Vista, Australia.

