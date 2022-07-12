Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC Sells 1,492 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC reduced its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,868 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,492 shares during the quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $8,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Apple by 4.2% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 489,799 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $69,303,000 after acquiring an additional 19,689 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 226,589 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $40,235,000 after acquiring an additional 4,924 shares during the period. Brio Consultants LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 41,214 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,318,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its position in shares of Apple by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 171,770 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $30,501,000 after purchasing an additional 8,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vancity Investment Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Apple by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 366,961 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $65,161,000 after purchasing an additional 4,238 shares in the last quarter. 57.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $170.00 price objective on Apple in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Apple in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price target on Apple in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $169.00 price target on Apple in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.83.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $144.87 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.04 and a 12-month high of $182.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.19.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. Apple had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 152.88%. The business had revenue of $97.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 14.94%.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, April 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total transaction of $4,043,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 452,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,151,454.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.91, for a total transaction of $1,319,280.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at $22,475,583.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

