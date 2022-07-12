Violich Capital Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Violich Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for approximately 1.6% of Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $11,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in Chevron by 116.3% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 65.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.09, for a total transaction of $757,123.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Eimear P. Bonner sold 478 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.21, for a total value of $80,882.38. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,577.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 561,726 shares of company stock worth $94,057,396 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CVX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Chevron from $181.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Chevron from $173.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Societe Generale downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on Chevron from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Chevron from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.85.

CVX stock opened at $141.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $278.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.14. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $92.86 and a 1-year high of $182.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.44 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $54.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.96 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 11.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 69.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 17.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.38%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

