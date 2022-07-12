Virgin Orbit (NASDAQ:VORB) Shares Down 11.9%

Shares of Virgin Orbit Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VORB – Get Rating) were down 11.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.42 and last traded at $3.49. Approximately 532,733 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 647,174 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.96.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Virgin Orbit from $20.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th.
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.17.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Virgin Orbit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,126,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Virgin Orbit during the 1st quarter worth approximately $167,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Virgin Orbit during the 1st quarter worth approximately $160,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virgin Orbit during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Virgin Orbit during the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Institutional investors own 52.12% of the company’s stock.
About Virgin Orbit (NASDAQ:VORB)
Virgin Orbit Holdings, Inc designs and develops launch solutions for small satellites. It offers launch services for national security and defense; rideshare satellite launch services; civil spaceports; and space solutions. The company is headquartered in Long Beach, California.
