Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Buys New Position in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Air Lease in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Air Lease during the 4th quarter valued at $111,000. Leuthold Group LLC acquired a new stake in Air Lease during the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Air Lease during the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in Air Lease during the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Institutional investors own 86.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on AL. StockNews.com began coverage on Air Lease in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC began coverage on Air Lease in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.67.

AL stock opened at $32.85 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.74. Air Lease Co. has a 1-year low of $29.75 and a 1-year high of $50.99. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of -24.33 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $596.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.83 million. Air Lease had a positive return on equity of 7.52% and a negative net margin of 6.17%. Air Lease’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Air Lease Co. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 7th were given a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 6th. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently -54.81%.

In related news, Chairman Steven F. Udvar-Hazy bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.60 per share, with a total value of $106,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,204,558 shares in the company, valued at $42,882,264.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 6.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors.

