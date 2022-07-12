Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Invests $262,000 in TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in TaskUs in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new stake in TaskUs in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in TaskUs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of TaskUs during the fourth quarter worth $122,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of TaskUs during the fourth quarter worth $194,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TASK opened at $18.68 on Tuesday. TaskUs, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.38 and a 52 week high of $85.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98.

TaskUs ( NASDAQ:TASK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. TaskUs had a negative net margin of 7.51% and a positive return on equity of 19.14%. The business had revenue of $239.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.81 million. TaskUs’s quarterly revenue was up 56.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TaskUs, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of TaskUs from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of TaskUs from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of TaskUs from $50.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of TaskUs in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

TaskUs, Inc provides digital outsourcing services for companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

