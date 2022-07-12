Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Invests $262,000 in TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in TaskUs in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new stake in TaskUs in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in TaskUs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of TaskUs during the fourth quarter worth $122,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of TaskUs during the fourth quarter worth $194,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.08% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:TASK opened at $18.68 on Tuesday. TaskUs, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.38 and a 52 week high of $85.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of TaskUs from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of TaskUs from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of TaskUs from $50.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of TaskUs in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.00.
TaskUs Company Profile (Get Rating)
TaskUs, Inc provides digital outsourcing services for companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.
