Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Lowers Position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lessened its holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) by 32.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Lamb Weston by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 43,754 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,773,000 after purchasing an additional 7,507 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter valued at about $158,009,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Lamb Weston by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 45,189 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after purchasing an additional 5,840 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Lamb Weston by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,813 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter valued at about $19,567,000. Institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LW opened at $74.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a PE ratio of 46.94, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.50. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.71 and a 1 year high of $80.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $67.15 and its 200 day moving average is $64.56.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Lamb Weston in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Lamb Weston from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Lamb Weston from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Lamb Weston from $70.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Lamb Weston from $79.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.67.

In related news, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 3,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $290,025.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,846,625. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

