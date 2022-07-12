Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Purchases New Holdings in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Carter’s by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,210,484 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $223,745,000 after buying an additional 39,978 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Carter’s by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,064,486 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $208,967,000 after buying an additional 613,663 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in Carter’s by 5.5% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 750,734 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $69,060,000 after buying an additional 39,275 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Carter’s by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 740,970 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $75,001,000 after buying an additional 6,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in Carter’s in the fourth quarter worth about $48,221,000. 97.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CRI opened at $76.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.77 and a 200 day moving average of $86.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.26. Carter’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.88 and a 12-month high of $111.17.

Carter’s ( NYSE:CRI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The textile maker reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $781.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.21 million. Carter’s had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 32.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Carter’s, Inc. will post 8.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.89%.

In other news, Director William J. Montgoris purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $75.00 per share, with a total value of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 39,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,964,375. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CRI shares. Bank of America cut shares of Carter’s from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Carter’s from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Carter’s from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Citigroup lowered shares of Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's My First Love, little planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

