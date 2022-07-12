Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Reduces Holdings in Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL trimmed its stake in Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR – Get Rating) by 45.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 11,900 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Blucora were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Engine Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Blucora in the 4th quarter valued at $11,873,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Blucora during the 4th quarter worth $776,000. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Blucora by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 152,997 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,650,000 after purchasing an additional 24,457 shares during the period. Cim Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Blucora by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,768 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 17,384 shares during the period. Finally, CastleKnight Management LP acquired a new stake in Blucora during the 4th quarter worth $1,147,000. 94.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BCOR shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Blucora in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Blucora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th.

BCOR stock opened at $17.88 on Tuesday. Blucora, Inc. has a one year low of $14.51 and a one year high of $21.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $844.79 million, a PE ratio of 63.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.44 and a 200-day moving average of $18.16.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The information services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.16). Blucora had a return on equity of 19.46% and a net margin of 1.61%. The firm had revenue of $307.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Blucora, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, tax professionals, financial advisors, and certified public accounting firms in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

