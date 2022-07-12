Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Sells 100 Shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL decreased its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Boston Beer were worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Boston Beer during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in Boston Beer by 1,733.3% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Boston Beer during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in Boston Beer during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Boston Beer during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. 62.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SAM opened at $307.41 on Tuesday. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $287.00 and a 1 year high of $990.40. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of -70.03 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $331.75 and its 200 day moving average is $383.07.

Boston Beer ( NYSE:SAM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($2.21). Boston Beer had a positive return on equity of 9.05% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. The firm had revenue of $430.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 12.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP David L. Grinnell sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.21, for a total value of $146,714.25. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,133.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SAM shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Boston Beer from $620.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on Boston Beer in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered Boston Beer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $600.00 to $328.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. TheStreet downgraded Boston Beer from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Boston Beer from $424.00 to $375.00 in a report on Sunday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boston Beer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $419.57.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

