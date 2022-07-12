Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Sells 65,400 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL reduced its stake in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) by 97.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 65,400 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in Atmos Energy by 2.2% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Atmos Energy by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Atmos Energy by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 5,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Atmos Energy by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in Atmos Energy by 10.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ATO opened at $112.12 on Tuesday. Atmos Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $85.80 and a 12 month high of $122.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.64. The firm has a market cap of $15.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.48.

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by ($0.02). Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 18.91%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 20th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is currently 50.56%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ATO. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.13.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

