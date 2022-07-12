Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Takes $230,000 Position in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Rayonier during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rayonier during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Rayonier during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in Rayonier during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Rayonier by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Rayonier alerts:

Shares of NYSE RYN opened at $36.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 4.05. Rayonier Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.27 and a 52-week high of $45.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.69. The stock has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.57 and a beta of 0.84.

Rayonier ( NYSE:RYN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. Rayonier had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 6.02%. The firm had revenue of $222.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were given a $0.285 dividend. This is a boost from Rayonier’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio is 95.00%.

In other news, Director Meridee Moore acquired 12,000 shares of Rayonier stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.26 per share, with a total value of $495,120.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 77,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,177,020. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rayonier in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About Rayonier (Get Rating)

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2020, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Rayonier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayonier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.