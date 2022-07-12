Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD) Shares Sold by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC lowered its stake in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,632 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 3,299 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kenfarb & CO. bought a new stake in Vodafone Group Public in the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vodafone Group Public during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vodafone Group Public during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 291.2% during the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,989 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vodafone Group Public stock opened at $15.35 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.42. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 12-month low of $14.42 and a 12-month high of $19.05.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.455 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 9.6%.

Several analysts have issued reports on VOD shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 147 ($1.75) to GBX 146 ($1.74) in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 190 ($2.26) to GBX 180 ($2.14) in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 150 ($1.78) to GBX 140 ($1.67) in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays cut Vodafone Group Public from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.33.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

