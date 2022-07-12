Volcon (NASDAQ:VLCN) Trading Up 40%

Volcon, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLCN – Get Rating)’s share price was up 40% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.57 and last traded at $2.24. Approximately 55,001,972 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 7,410% from the average daily volume of 732,422 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.60.
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.97.
Volcon (NASDAQ:VLCN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.19 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Volcon, Inc. will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.
Volcon Company Profile (NASDAQ:VLCN)
Volcon, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electric off road powersport vehicles in the United States and Latin America. It provides electric two and four-wheel motorcycles, and utility terrain vehicles through its dealers. The company also offers a line of upgrades and accessories. Its products are designed for family off-road adventures, and work on the farm and fun transport around private land applications.
