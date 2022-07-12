Volcon (NASDAQ:VLCN) Trading Up 40%

Volcon, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLCN – Get Rating)’s share price was up 40% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.57 and last traded at $2.24. Approximately 55,001,972 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 7,410% from the average daily volume of 732,422 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.60.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.97.

Volcon (NASDAQ:VLCN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.19 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Volcon, Inc. will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLCN. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Volcon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Volcon by 250.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 317,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 226,790 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Volcon during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Volcon by 135.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 32,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 18,541 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Volcon during the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Volcon, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electric off road powersport vehicles in the United States and Latin America. It provides electric two and four-wheel motorcycles, and utility terrain vehicles through its dealers. The company also offers a line of upgrades and accessories. Its products are designed for family off-road adventures, and work on the farm and fun transport around private land applications.

