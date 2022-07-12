Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Stock Holdings Boosted by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 84.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 257 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMC. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. 88.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

In other news, Director Melissa H. Anderson bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $191.46 per share, with a total value of $95,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $95,730. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP David P. Clement sold 3,377 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.23, for a total value of $557,981.71. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,970 shares in the company, valued at $655,963.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VMC. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Vulcan Materials to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Vulcan Materials from $232.00 to $224.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Vulcan Materials from $215.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.07.

NYSE VMC opened at $148.08 on Tuesday. Vulcan Materials has a fifty-two week low of $137.54 and a fifty-two week high of $213.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $157.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $19.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.75.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 9.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is presently 35.56%.

About Vulcan Materials (Get Rating)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.