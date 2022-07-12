VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) Shares Down 2.2%

VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE – Get Rating)’s share price fell 2.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.47 and last traded at $0.48. 141,586 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 827,907 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.49.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VYNE. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of VYNE Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 18th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of VYNE Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 17th.
The stock has a market capitalization of $27.56 million, a P/E ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.57.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DSC Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of VYNE Therapeutics by 131.9% in the fourth quarter. DSC Advisors L.P. now owns 2,551,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VYNE Therapeutics by 6.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 965,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 60,567 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of VYNE Therapeutics by 135.7% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 217,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 125,345 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VYNE Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VYNE Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. 22.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE)
VYNE Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various therapeutics for the treatment of immuno-inflammatory conditions. The company develops FCD105, a topical combination foam that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne vulgaris; and FMX114, a combination of tofacitinib, which is in Phase IIa preclinical trial for the treatment of mild-to-moderate atopic dermatitis.
