VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) Shares Down 2.2%

VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE – Get Rating)’s share price fell 2.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.47 and last traded at $0.48. 141,586 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 827,907 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.49.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VYNE. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of VYNE Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 18th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of VYNE Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 17th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $27.56 million, a P/E ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.57.

VYNE Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VYNE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16). The company had revenue of $0.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.55 million. VYNE Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 444.88% and a negative return on equity of 103.25%. On average, research analysts predict that VYNE Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DSC Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of VYNE Therapeutics by 131.9% in the fourth quarter. DSC Advisors L.P. now owns 2,551,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VYNE Therapeutics by 6.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 965,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 60,567 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of VYNE Therapeutics by 135.7% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 217,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 125,345 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VYNE Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VYNE Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. 22.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE)

VYNE Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various therapeutics for the treatment of immuno-inflammatory conditions. The company develops FCD105, a topical combination foam that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne vulgaris; and FMX114, a combination of tofacitinib, which is in Phase IIa preclinical trial for the treatment of mild-to-moderate atopic dermatitis.

