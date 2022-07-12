Waldencast Acquisition (NASDAQ:WALD) & Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) Financial Survey

Waldencast Acquisition (NASDAQ:WALD – Get Rating) and Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Waldencast Acquisition and Olaplex’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Waldencast Acquisition N/A N/A -$14.43 million N/A N/A Olaplex $598.36 million 15.07 $220.78 million N/A N/A

Olaplex has higher revenue and earnings than Waldencast Acquisition.

Profitability

This table compares Waldencast Acquisition and Olaplex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Waldencast Acquisition N/A N/A -2.95% Olaplex N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Waldencast Acquisition and Olaplex, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Waldencast Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Olaplex 0 0 11 1 3.08

Olaplex has a consensus target price of $29.15, indicating a potential upside of 109.74%. Given Olaplex’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Olaplex is more favorable than Waldencast Acquisition.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

91.1% of Olaplex shares are held by institutional investors. 5.2% of Olaplex shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Olaplex beats Waldencast Acquisition on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Waldencast Acquisition (Get Rating)

Waldencast Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company focuses to identify businesses in the beauty, personal care, and wellness industries. Waldencast Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in White Plains, New York.

About Olaplex (Get Rating)

Olaplex Holdings, Inc. manufactures and sells hair care products. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Santa Barbara, California.

