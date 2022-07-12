Waldencast Acquisition (NASDAQ:WALDU) Shares Up 0.3%

Waldencast Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WALDU – Get Rating) rose 0.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.21 and last traded at $10.20. Approximately 158,315 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 74% from the average daily volume of 90,958 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.17.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.22.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Waldencast Acquisition stock. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. increased its holdings in Waldencast Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WALDU – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,137,977 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the quarter. Waldencast Acquisition accounts for 5.5% of Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A.’s holdings in Waldencast Acquisition were worth $32,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Waldencast Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company focuses to identify businesses in the beauty, personal care, and wellness industries.

