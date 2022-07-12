Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC Raises Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,228 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 2.4% of Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sonata Capital Group Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 8.0% during the first quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 202 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV bought a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at about $5,062,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 12.5% during the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 29,733 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $82,698,000 after acquiring an additional 3,307 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 167.8% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,499 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,513,000 after purchasing an additional 2,819 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 147,589 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $410,495,000 after purchasing an additional 4,279 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GOOGL. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $3,800.00 to $3,113.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $3,270.00 to $3,000.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $3,375.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,251.65.

GOOGL opened at $2,313.53 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,037.69 and a 12 month high of $3,030.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,256.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,535.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet’s stock is set to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by ($1.08). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. The firm had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $26.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 75 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,337.13, for a total transaction of $175,284.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $544,551.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 255,647 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.65 per share, with a total value of $8,858,168.55. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 479,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,621,431.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,549 shares of company stock valued at $19,920,606. 11.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.