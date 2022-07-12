Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Coinbase Global (COIN)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Coinbase Global (NASDAQ: COIN) in the last few weeks:

7/6/2022 – Coinbase Global was downgraded by analysts at Atlantic Securities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $54.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $95.00.

6/27/2022 – Coinbase Global was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $70.00.

6/23/2022 – Coinbase Global was downgraded by analysts at Redburn Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

6/22/2022 – Coinbase Global had its price target lowered by analysts at BTIG Research from $380.00 to $290.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/15/2022 – Coinbase Global had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $180.00 to $120.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/15/2022 – Coinbase Global had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $80.00 to $70.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/15/2022 – Coinbase Global had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $60.00 to $45.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/15/2022 – Coinbase Global had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $173.00 to $89.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/14/2022 – Coinbase Global was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $68.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $171.00.

5/26/2022 – Coinbase Global is now covered by analysts at Cowen Inc.. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock.

5/24/2022 – Coinbase Global had its price target lowered by analysts at Moffett Nathanson from $600.00 to $200.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:COIN opened at $53.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a PE ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 3.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $65.89 and its 200 day moving average is $144.89. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.83 and a 52 week high of $368.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($1.98) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($2.33). The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 42.39% and a net margin of 33.63%. Coinbase Global’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -8.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,090 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total transaction of $73,313.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,906,977.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III acquired 30,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $60.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,819,818.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,121,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,983,746.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders purchased 1,121,844 shares of company stock worth $76,837,576. 36.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. 39.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

