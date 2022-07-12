Wendell David Associates Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Wendell David Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 109,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 880 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 2.2% of Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $19,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.7% during the first quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8.2% during the first quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 47,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,458,000 after acquiring an additional 3,635 shares in the last quarter. Five Oceans Advisors increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.9% during the first quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 4,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 9,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% during the first quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 131,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,274,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.67.

In related news, insider William Hait sold 29,699 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.58, for a total transaction of $5,452,142.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 80,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,729,724.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $6,920,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,336,803. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 78,161 shares of company stock worth $13,895,302. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $178.35 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $469.31 billion, a PE ratio of 24.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.63. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $155.72 and a 1-year high of $186.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.07. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 36.59%. The company had revenue of $23.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.59 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 60.92%.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

